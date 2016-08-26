Have You Tried These Loaded, Super-Sized Shakes At Morellos?

Located in Nirvana Courtyard, Morellos is easy to spot; it’s on the first floor, right opposite Dana Choga. In the last few days, Morellos has been rather conspicuous on social media. The reason? Their outrageous milk shakes. They have eight variants, including Oreo Cookies Overload and Tres Leche, plus you can make your own shake, too.

All good things take time, and your shake will take about ten minutes once you place your order. You could munch on one of their sandwiches while you wait, but given the size of the shake, the best strategy is to go in on an empty stomach.