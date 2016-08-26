Morellos’ mess-merising shakes fill one of Gurgaon’s most glaring food voids; crazy, loaded milkshakes that are big on both novelty and taste.
Have You Tried These Loaded, Super-Sized Shakes At Morellos?
Located in Nirvana Courtyard, Morellos is easy to spot; it’s on the first floor, right opposite Dana Choga. In the last few days, Morellos has been rather conspicuous on social media. The reason? Their outrageous milk shakes. They have eight variants, including Oreo Cookies Overload and Tres Leche, plus you can make your own shake, too.
All good things take time, and your shake will take about ten minutes once you place your order. You could munch on one of their sandwiches while you wait, but given the size of the shake, the best strategy is to go in on an empty stomach.
Perfect Recipe For A Sugar Rush
I ordered the Snickers & Peanut Butter Milkshake topped with Snickers bars, cookies, cream and heaps of chocolate sauce. I needed a separate plate because I’m definitely a messy eater, though it was quite delicious. I was able to make it through three-fourths of the shake, so I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t just a little proud of myself.
This place is blowing up on Facebook {in fact, we found out about Morellos through the group, Gurgaon Foodie} so I highly recommend getting there as early as you can. Customers start walking in about 10 minutes after the shake shop opens, and there’s not a lot of space.
What Else Is On The Menu?
Mug Cakes and regular milkshakes, if their shakes on steroids {that start at INR 299} are a bit much for you. However, Morellos has a USP and I suggest you let them play to their strengths. Don’t worry about variety; if you decide to make your own shake, you have about 4096 options and, therefore, 4096 reasons to go back.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
