DLF Phase - 5
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in DLF Phase - 5
Wrap It Up!
Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Arrow
Shop For Good Quality Checkered Shirts At This Store
DLF Phase - 5
Vanilla Moon
Shoe Shopping, Anyone? Vanilla Moon Just Launched A New Store In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 5
Sagar Ratna
The OG South Indian Restaurant We All Love!
DLF Phase - 5
Manjha
Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Outfits & Intricate Silver Jewellery Here
DLF Phase - 5
Ichiba
Cook Gourmet Asian Food At Home With Ingredients From This New Grocery Store
DLF Phase - 5
Cotton Chaos
Curtains, Quilts Or Suits: Get All Things Block Printed From This Gurgaon Home
DLF Phase - 5
The Quorum
This Beautiful Space In Gurgaon Serves Some Yum Cocktails!
DLF Phase - 5
City Cycles
Cycling With The City Cycling Club Is An Experience To Remember
DLF Phase - 5
Karavaan
Kebabs, Dal Makhani & Qorma, Authentic Awadhi Food Is On The Menu At Karavaan
DLF Phase - 5
Bijoli Grill
Well-Loved Bengali Restaurant, Bijoli Grill, Opens At A Second Location In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 5
MassTurf
Gully Cricket Or Indoor Football, This New Sports Venue Is Open Till Midnight
DLF Phase - 5
24SEVEN
Shampoo, Cigarettes, Pizza: Get It All 24/7 At This Golf Course Road Shop
DLF Phase - 5
Swoon By Aahana
Not-Too-Sweet And Gooey, You'll Love The Brownies By Swoon Bakery
DLF Phase - 5
Open Tap
Chill With Your Friends & Family At This British Era Inspired Bar & Brewery
DLF Phase - 5
Paan Singh
White Chocolate Paan? Stop By Paan Singh And Try It Yourself
DLF Phase - 5
Chapter 101
This Rare Bookstore In G-Town Will Feed Your Book-Hungry Soul
DLF Phase - 5
The Oriental Terrace
The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Sushi Junction
Sushi Junction: Gurgaon's Freshest Face for Sushi Delivery
DLF Phase - 5
Cafe Reed
Enjoy Crab Crostini, Avocado Salad & Garlic Shrimps At This Gurgaon Cafe
Golf Course Road
Whisky Samba
Whiskey Cocktails, Desserts & Ceviche At Whisky Samba
Sector 43
Town Hall
Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fitness First
Catch Up On Your Health With Fitness First, Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Sibang Bakery
All's Fair In Loaf And War: Sibang Bakery Sparkles In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Seela Food Mart
Love Asian Food? Stock Up On Authentic Ingredients At Seela Food Mart & Cook It Yourself
I Say Organic Store
I Say Organic Has Opened In Gurgaon
Sugar Rush By Saiba
Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Coffee & Chai Co.
Hop Over To Coffee & Chai Co. For Breakfast & Lots Of Caffeine
Golf Course Road
Cafe Amaretto
Café Amaretto Is The Perfect Place For A Quiet Date With #Bae
Golf Course Road
Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen
A Creamy Lobster Thermidor For Lunch? This Cute Place Has It All
Golf Course Road
L'Opera
Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Cafe StayWoke
Great Coffee & Delicious Food, This Café Is All Things Cute And Cosy
Golf Course Road
Mr. Fobu
There's Loads of Gifts, Stationery & Quirky Home Décor At Mr. Fobu In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)
From Greater Kailash To Gurgaon, Italian Restaurant Artusi Ristorante Is Now Open
Manami Japanese Restaurant
Craving Japanese Cuisine? Sprint To Manami On Golf Course Road To Satiate Your Hunger
Golf Course Road
Soul & Spice Co.
Get Your Ghar Ka Khaana Fix at Soul & Spice Co.
Golf Course Road
Roopak Pick-n-Pay
Karol Bagh's Famous Roopak Pick-n-Pay Has Spices, Aam Papad & Dry Fruits
Golf Course Road
IZU
Tired of Your Regular Lunch Box? Get Izu’s Bento Box Delivered
Golf Course Road
The Hangout By 1861
Hop In For A Chill Pina Colada Sesh At Hangout By 1861 In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
