Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wrap It Up!
Fast Food Restaurants

Wrap It Up!

Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Clothing Stores
image - Arrow
Clothing Stores

Arrow

Shop For Good Quality Checkered Shirts At This Store
DLF Phase - 5
Shoe Stores
image - Vanilla Moon
Shoe Stores

Vanilla Moon

Shoe Shopping, Anyone? Vanilla Moon Just Launched A New Store In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sagar Ratna
Fast Food Restaurants

Sagar Ratna

The OG South Indian Restaurant We All Love!
DLF Phase - 5
Clothing Stores
image - Manjha
Clothing Stores

Manjha

Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Outfits & Intricate Silver Jewellery Here
DLF Phase - 5
Food Stores
image - Ichiba
Food Stores

Ichiba

Cook Gourmet Asian Food At Home With Ingredients From This New Grocery Store
DLF Phase - 5
Home Décor Stores
image - Cotton Chaos
Home Décor Stores

Cotton Chaos

Curtains, Quilts Or Suits: Get All Things Block Printed From This Gurgaon Home
DLF Phase - 5
Other
image - The Quorum
Other

The Quorum

This Beautiful Space In Gurgaon Serves Some Yum Cocktails!
DLF Phase - 5
Community Groups
image - City Cycles
Community Groups

City Cycles

Cycling With The City Cycling Club Is An Experience To Remember
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
image - Karavaan
Casual Dining

Karavaan

Kebabs, Dal Makhani & Qorma, Authentic Awadhi Food Is On The Menu At Karavaan
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bijoli Grill
Fast Food Restaurants

Bijoli Grill

Well-Loved Bengali Restaurant, Bijoli Grill, Opens At A Second Location In Gurgaon
DLF Phase - 5
Sports Venues
image - MassTurf
Sports Venues

MassTurf

Gully Cricket Or Indoor Football, This New Sports Venue Is Open Till Midnight
DLF Phase - 5
Food Stores
image - 24SEVEN
Food Stores

24SEVEN

Shampoo, Cigarettes, Pizza: Get It All 24/7 At This Golf Course Road Shop
DLF Phase - 5
Bakeries
image - Swoon By Aahana
Bakeries

Swoon By Aahana

Not-Too-Sweet And Gooey, You'll Love The Brownies By Swoon Bakery
DLF Phase - 5
Breweries
image - Open Tap
Breweries

Open Tap

Chill With Your Friends & Family At This British Era Inspired Bar & Brewery
DLF Phase - 5
Pan
image - Paan Singh
Pan

Paan Singh

White Chocolate Paan? Stop By Paan Singh And Try It Yourself
DLF Phase - 5
Book Stores
image - Chapter 101
Book Stores

Chapter 101

This Rare Bookstore In G-Town Will Feed Your Book-Hungry Soul
DLF Phase - 5
Casual Dining
image - The Oriental Terrace
Casual Dining

The Oriental Terrace

The Oriental Terrace: Feeding Us, One Cuisine At A Time
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
image - Sushi Junction
Delivery Services

Sushi Junction

Sushi Junction: Gurgaon's Freshest Face for Sushi Delivery
DLF Phase - 5
Cafes
image - Cafe Reed
Cafes

Cafe Reed

Enjoy Crab Crostini, Avocado Salad & Garlic Shrimps At This Gurgaon Cafe
Golf Course Road
Bars
image - Whisky Samba
Bars

Whisky Samba

Whiskey Cocktails, Desserts & Ceviche At Whisky Samba
Sector 43
Casual Dining
image - Town Hall
Casual Dining

Town Hall

Khan Market's Town Hall Has Crossed NH8 And Come To Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Gyms
image - Fitness First
Gyms

Fitness First

Catch Up On Your Health With Fitness First, Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Sibang Bakery
Bakeries

Sibang Bakery

All's Fair In Loaf And War: Sibang Bakery Sparkles In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Food Stores
image - Seela Food Mart
Food Stores

Seela Food Mart

Love Asian Food? Stock Up On Authentic Ingredients At Seela Food Mart & Cook It Yourself
Food Stores
image - I Say Organic Store
Food Stores

I Say Organic Store

I Say Organic Has Opened In Gurgaon
Bakeries
image - Sugar Rush By Saiba
Bakeries

Sugar Rush By Saiba

Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker
Sector 43
Cafes
image - Coffee & Chai Co.
Cafes

Coffee & Chai Co.

Hop Over To Coffee & Chai Co. For Breakfast & Lots Of Caffeine
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cafe Amaretto
Cafes

Cafe Amaretto

Café Amaretto Is The Perfect Place For A Quiet Date With #Bae
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen
Cafes

Brick N Bean Cafe Kitchen

A Creamy Lobster Thermidor For Lunch? This Cute Place Has It All
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - L'Opera
Bakeries

L'Opera

Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - Cafe StayWoke
Cafes

Cafe StayWoke

Great Coffee & Delicious Food, This Café Is All Things Cute And Cosy
Golf Course Road
Toy Stores
image - Mr. Fobu
Toy Stores

Mr. Fobu

There's Loads of Gifts, Stationery & Quirky Home Décor At Mr. Fobu In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fine Dining
image - Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)
Fine Dining

Artusi Ristorante in Piazza Gurgaon (Italian Restaurant)

From Greater Kailash To Gurgaon, Italian Restaurant Artusi Ristorante Is Now Open
Casual Dining
image - Manami Japanese Restaurant
Casual Dining

Manami Japanese Restaurant

Craving Japanese Cuisine? Sprint To Manami On Golf Course Road To Satiate Your Hunger
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Soul & Spice Co.
Casual Dining

Soul & Spice Co.

Get Your Ghar Ka Khaana Fix at Soul & Spice Co.
Golf Course Road
Food Stores
image - Roopak Pick-n-Pay
Food Stores

Roopak Pick-n-Pay

Karol Bagh's Famous Roopak Pick-n-Pay Has Spices, Aam Papad & Dry Fruits
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - IZU
Casual Dining

IZU

Tired of Your Regular Lunch Box? Get Izu's Bento Box Delivered
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - The Hangout By 1861
Casual Dining

The Hangout By 1861

Hop In For A Chill Pina Colada Sesh At Hangout By 1861 In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
