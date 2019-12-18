Explore
Sector 27
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 27
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bakeries
Bars
Food Stores
Delivery Services
Breweries
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo King
This Malaysian Momo Chain Is Now In Delhi & We're Loving All The Variety
Sector 27
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Science & Cooking
These Cooking Classes For Children Are Also An Introduction To Science
Sector 27
Gyms
Gyms
Play Fitness Gym
Unravel The Mystery Of Six-Pack Abs At Play Fitness Gyms
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
JinQiao
Chinjabi No More, Sample Authentic Chinese Fare At This Restaurant
DLF Phase - 1
Boutiques
Boutiques
Kynaa
Shaadi Shopping In G-Town? Visit Kynaa For Women's Ethnic Wear
DLF Phase - 1
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Dhaba
Open Till Midnight, This Dhaba Is Your End-Of-The-Month Spot For Parathas & Kadak Chai
DLF Phase - 1
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Yoga Palette
Challenge Accepted: Take A Workout Against Gravity At The Yoga Palette
Gurgaon
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Crepe - Fe
Crepe-Fe Home Delivers French Crepes, Belgian Waffles & New York Bagels
Golf Course Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kinche
Shop Online With Boutique and Private Label Kinche
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kebabzaade
Must-Try: The Chapli Kebabs & Other Authentic Lucknow Delicacies At Kebabzaade In DLF Phase-4
DLF Phase - 4
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Garden Lovers
Visit Garden Lovers To Solve All Your Landscaping Woes
DLF Phase - 4
Food Stores
Food Stores
The Goodness Store
Gluten-Free Pasta And Organic Lipsticks At The Goodness Store
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nona's Kitchen
Head To This Cute Little Place To Have Amazing Thalis
DLF Phase - 4
Food Stores
Food Stores
Needs Market
Too Tied Up To Pick Up Groceries? This Online Grocery Store Will Save The Day
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kaiser
Kebabs, Tikkas And Haleem Biryani At Kaiser
DLF Phase - 4
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Soul Garden
Cuddle Doggos & Enjoy Wood-Fired Pizza At The Sunshiney Soul Garden
DLF Phase - 4
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
MohanJodero
Cute Kettles Or Colourful Lamps: This Store Has Stunning Decor & Gifts
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bernardo's
For A Big Plate Of Coastal Comfort Food, Head To Bernardo’s
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wai Yu Mun Ching
Cosy Up With A Noodle Bowl At Wai Yu Mun Ching
DLF Phase - 4
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Biryani Blues
Beat The Blues With Handis Of Fragrant Biryani From This Multi-Outlet Restaurant
DLF Phase - 4
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
China Chowk
Honey Chilli Potato Or Dim Sums, This Restaurant Is Great For Chinjabi Comfort Food
DLF Phase - 4
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Nosh
This Restaurant In G-Town Serves Authetic Mughlai Food Till 1AM
DLF Phase - 4
