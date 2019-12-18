Explore
Sector 80
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 80
Under The Neem - Karma Chalets
Ready To Head Out Of Town For A Leisurely Brunch? Drive to ‘Under The Neem’
Sector 80
Homestays
Homestays
Karma Lakelands
Gorgeous Chalets, Pools & A Golf Course: This Gurgaon Resort Is Perfect For Weekend Getaways
Gurgaon
Resorts
Resorts
Heritage Village Resort & Spa
Take Your Pup To Heritage Village Resort & Spa For A Rejuvenating Weekend
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Cake Boutique
These Novelty Cakes Look Amazing & Will Leave You Craving For More
Gurugram
Other
Other
BP Steel
Pendant Lamps, Railings & Window Grills: These Guys Will Make Anything Out Of Steel For You
Aurobindo Marg
Hotels
Hotels
Hyatt Regency
Don't Have The Time For A Vacay? Check Into Hyatt For A Luxury Weekend
Sector 83
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Kitchen District - Hyatt Regency
Kick Start Your Day With Kitchen District And Relish Scrumptious Dosas, Cutting Chai & More
Sector 83
Book Stores
Book Stores
Buy Second Hand Books
Broke Readers, Buy Second-Hand Books For As Low As INR 20 Here
Sector 86
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Gurgaon Polo & Equestrian Club
Here’s To Some Serious Horsing Around At GPEC, Gurgaon
Sector 79
