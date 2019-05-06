If You've Got Damaged Hair, This Haircare Range Can Help You Out

As someone who's led a curly-haired life, I've spent a while looking for something that can handle the kind of dryness I'm prone to. There aren't a lot of contenders out there, and, sadly, the ones that are aren't available at drugstores. Unfortunately, neither is L'Occitane's Aromachologie range, but it's definitely worth a trip to the store (or a few clicks online). I'd recommend this range for anyone that finds that their hair a) is a tangled, brush-breaking mess (think Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries), especially in summer, and b) gets dry quicker than normal hair and quickly loses any sense of shine. The two products I actually loved the most (from the four I tried) were the Aromachologie Body & Strength 1-Minute Intensive Care and the Aromachologie Repairing Mask. I also tried two shampoos from the range (Body & Strength & Revitalising Shampoo), and they were both wonderful, but the aforementioned two were the power picks of this collection. The mask legitimately made my hair a lot softer than I'm used to (it literally slipped out of the clip I use to hold it the first two times I tried to wind it up). The 1-Minute Intensive Care was a great time-saver, because it gave me deep-conditioner results in 1/5th the time I normally give to conditioning. Honestly, they were worth the investment.