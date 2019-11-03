Go On A Curated Walk Around The Lodhi Art District With St+Art India

img-gallery-featured

Curated Tour at Lodhi Art District

₹ 708 upwards

Sun - Sun | 3 Nov, 2019 - 22 Mar, 2020

7:00 AM - 10:30 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
India Habitat Centre

Address: Institutional Area, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

What's Happening

Started in 2016, Lodhi Art District is an ongoing project in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. The folks at St+Art India have been working towards the beautification of Lodhi Colony and it's surrounding areas. With 54 murals in these three years, they've created Delhi's first open air art museum that features the works of renowned Indian and international artists such as Daku, Nespoon, The Big Fat Minimalist, and more.

In this tour, the participants will be introduced to the history of Lodhi Colony, why it was chosen as the focus area for the project, the struggles and challenges that an artist faces while creating a mural, what goes into its maintenance, and insights into the artists lives, among many other things.

Those who have a special place in their heart for art, shouldn't miss this one. We feel that even those who don't know much about art should consider going for this since it's a really great experience!

PS: The walk won't cover all the murals in the art district (since it would take multiple days to cover all of them!), but you'll get to see plenty (especially the new ones added during the Street Art Festival 2019). 

How's The Venue

The walk will be encompassing the Lodhi Colony area, Khanna Market, and Meherchand Market. The meeting point is Gate number 3 of India Habitat Centre.

Pro-Tip

The walk will be taking place almost every alternate Sunday, till March. We suggest you take a look at the availability of dates and plan accordingly.

There'll be plenty of walking. We suggest you wear comfortable shoes and carry a water bottle, so you don't have to purchase a single-use plastic bottle during the walk.

Price

₹708 upwards

Curated Tour at Lodhi Art District

₹ 708 upwards

Sun - Sun | 3 Nov, 2019 - 22 Mar, 2020

7:00 AM - 10:30 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
India Habitat Centre

Address: Institutional Area, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default