Loft By The Clock Tower; As the name suggests, the outside of the place looks like you are entering a clock tower - with the spiral staircase taking you to the restaurant. The ambience is very English with artistic woodwork and high ceiling. Kudos to the folks running this micro-brewery. The chef personally came (upon our request of course) and suggested the best from the menu. I am definitely going back for their Dahi kebabs, Amritsari kulcha with hummus and the brownie magnum desert.
LOFT By The Clock Tower's Menu Will Take Your Palate For A Spin
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
As of now they only have three options in deserts. Adding more deserts would be great.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
