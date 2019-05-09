LOFT By The Clock Tower's Menu Will Take Your Palate For A Spin

Loft By The Clock Tower; As the name suggests, the outside of the place looks like you are entering a clock tower - with the spiral staircase taking you to the restaurant. The ambience is very English with artistic woodwork and high ceiling. Kudos to the folks running this micro-brewery. The chef personally came (upon our request of course) and suggested the best from the menu. I am definitely going back for their Dahi kebabs, Amritsari kulcha with hummus and the brownie magnum desert.