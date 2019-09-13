Tarzan Swings, Pottery & Mud Baths: Lohagarh Farms' Full Of Fun Activities

Experience an idyllic village life at Lohagarh Farms that combines a village-like feel with a host of adventure activities.

Ideally, make an overnight scene with the squad because there isn’t a dearth of stuff to do here. Picnic or do monkey crawls in the day and unwind with champi maalish in the evening.

Whether you want to be left with your own bat or love yourself a heated volley ball match, the place accommodates most outdoor sports alongside stocking up on board games (Calling both gully cricket enthusiasts and ludo lovers to the ground).

After a dose of sports, chill around in the open grounds. The bullock cart rides, mud baths, pottery making, tractor rides and farming activities are some of the major attractions at Lohagarh Farms. Bollywood flashbacks, anyone?

If neither of these excite you (God, so picky?!), can we tell you that they have an action-packed adventure zone? So, go balance your demanding nature on the burma bridge, rope climb or pitch a tent and hide out. And when you're tired and want to refuel, they've got everything from white makkhan slathered paranthas to sarson ka saag, pakoras, shikanji and co.

You’re free to enjoy the authentic gaon feels by interacting with the artisans and folk musicians who’ll make your bonfire evening with live performances.

