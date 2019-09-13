Tarzan Swings, Pottery & Mud Baths: Lohagarh Farms' Full Of Fun Activities

Other

Lohagarh Farms

Sohna Road, Gurgaon
4.2

Village Gairatpur Baas, Near Badshahpur, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Experience an idyllic village life at Lohagarh Farms that combines a village-like feel with a host of adventure activities.

Ideally, make an overnight scene with the squad because there isn’t a dearth of stuff to do here. Picnic or do monkey crawls in the day and unwind with champi maalish in the evening.

Whether you want to be left with your own bat or love yourself a heated volley ball match, the place accommodates most outdoor sports alongside stocking up on board games (Calling both gully cricket enthusiasts and ludo lovers to the ground). 

After a dose of sports, chill around in the open grounds. The bullock cart rides, mud baths, pottery making, tractor rides and farming activities are some of the major attractions at Lohagarh Farms. Bollywood flashbacks, anyone?

If neither of these excite you (God, so picky?!), can we tell you that they have an action-packed adventure zone? So, go balance your demanding nature on the burma bridge, rope climb or pitch a tent and hide out. And when you're tired and want to refuel, they've got everything from white makkhan slathered paranthas to sarson ka saag, pakoras, shikanji and co.

You’re free to enjoy the authentic gaon feels by interacting with the artisans and folk musicians who’ll make your bonfire evening with live performances.

What Could Be Better

The only dampener: We miss an ample green cover here but it’s still infinitely better than being stuck in your apartment anyway. 

Pro Tip

The place is best enjoyed in a large group (with a picnic basket in tow, obviously) and you’ll be happy to know that the funds gathered through these visits go towards sustaining the village and promoting local art forms. 

It’s also a bonus that Lohagarh Farms is located on Sohna Road. We'd recommend that you drive down to the farm (which will be a 2 hours drive from Delhi; approx) but in case you wish to take the metro, Sector 55-56 on the Rapid Metro line is the closest station (you'll still have to find an auto or a cab to reach the venue). 

A day ticket for kids between 5 - 10 years costs INR 650 and for adults, a regular ticket starts at INR 1150 (includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, and activities) and INR 1000 for corporate bookings. 

