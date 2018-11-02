Lollipop Erasers & Popsicle Lip Tints: This New Korean Japanese Store Has It All

If you're an impulse buyer, you will have a tough time controlling the urge to buy everything. All of KOJA's products come with the Japanese aesthetic of minimalism and high quality, and with Korean innovation (particularly, in their Kbeauty collection).

To give you an idea, this store pretty much stocks all the products you'd have seen going viral on social media - The angry mama microwave cleaner, Etude House's blotting paper, popsicle-shaped lip tints (INR 950) and rubber glove utensil holders (INR 300) being some of them. In the kitchen supplies section, they've also got sleek water bottles (INR 350), pastel-coloured mugs, bowls and laddles too.

However, stationery will always have our heart. Colourful matte tapes (INR 50), highlighter sets (INR 150), leaf-shaped staplers, pens with bobble heads (INR 50) and notebooks are some of the things you'll find here.

For all the make-up lovers, KOJA has got eye shadow palettes, lipsticks, blush, snail masks, sheet masks for your feet, beauty blenders and a lot of other stuff too.