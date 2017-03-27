Looking For Coffee & Crepes? It's Coast Cafe To The Rescue!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Coast Cafe

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

H-2, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Above Ogaan, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

Pro-tip

Their menu is quite extensive - from Continental options to authentic dishes from Kerala. If you're hungry, try their fish tacos and appams with prawn moilee.

I liked

The cappuccino sold here is light and frothy, yet gives a much-needed caffeine kick. The Nutella crepes sound heavy, but are delicious, light and just the right amount of sweet.

More info

I love everything on their menu. If you're looking for a drink instead, try their sangria and pair it with the sukha mutton fry.

Cafes

Coast Cafe

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

H-2, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Above Ogaan, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default