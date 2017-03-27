Their menu is quite extensive - from Continental options to authentic dishes from Kerala. If you're hungry, try their fish tacos and appams with prawn moilee.
Looking For Coffee & Crepes? It's Coast Cafe To The Rescue!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
The cappuccino sold here is light and frothy, yet gives a much-needed caffeine kick. The Nutella crepes sound heavy, but are delicious, light and just the right amount of sweet.
I love everything on their menu. If you're looking for a drink instead, try their sangria and pair it with the sukha mutton fry.
