If you’re looking for ethnic wear, and not a Meena Bazar sort, but a more everyday wear sort, this store is a great option. I personally love wearing cotton suits and salwars in summer, for the sole reason that they're breezy and comfortable, and hassle-free. This store delivers on all of these aspects. Their clothes are such good quality and the material is so soft that you'll feel that it's a steal for the prices they quote. The collection at Tani Varni ranges from plain and printed cotton and linens, to machine-embroidered pieces for more special occasions. They stock everything from kurtas and suits, to palazzo pants and dupattas. Their stuff is both sourced from local artisans and manufactured by them. The suits are priced starting from INR 499 to INR 2099 for the heavier pieces, which is quite a reasonable price for the kind of quality that they deliver. If you’re looking for breezy and casual ethnic wear come summer, this store should be on your list. Despite the market being shut on Mondays, this store is open all days of the week.
Looking For Comfy Ethnic Wear? Hit Up This Store In Kamla Nagar For Sure
- Nearest Metro Station: PRATAP NAGAR
They only have a store in Kamla Nagar as of now, but we hear that they’re looking to expand their horizons and we hope they do it soon!
Starting at ₹499
