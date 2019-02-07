Pop By This Diner For The Perfect American Connection

"The American Connection", this place serves best junk food and gives you perfect American and Netflix Riverdale Pop's feels. and when it comes to big size this is the place to visit. This place is famous for their Monster Shakes, Monster Burgers and giant 34" inches pizza ( which you can modify according to your taste and preference ) and cheesy mozzarella sticks which are drool-worthy. The giant size food items are good enough for a group of 15-20 people or for party purpose. The ambience is also amazing and everything compliments each other. So bring your bff's, bae or your family to this cute and cosy restaurant and enjoy its beautiful American vibe.