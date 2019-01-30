Looking For Boho Brogues? Then Look No Further Since We've Got You Covered!

img-gallery-featured
Markets

Dilli Haat

INA, New Delhi

Sri Aurobindo Marg, INA, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Although it’s not the best quality but it’s a refreshing new design. Very indie and highly versatile. You can wear them with both Indian and western outfits. So go check them out right away!

What Could Be Better?

The insoles aren’t the best. You’ll be better off using a lining.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Markets

Dilli Haat

INA, New Delhi

Sri Aurobindo Marg, INA, New Delhi

image-map-default