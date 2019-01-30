Although it’s not the best quality but it’s a refreshing new design. Very indie and highly versatile. You can wear them with both Indian and western outfits. So go check them out right away!
Looking For Boho Brogues? Then Look No Further Since We've Got You Covered!
Markets
- Nearest Metro Station: INA
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The insoles aren’t the best. You’ll be better off using a lining.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
