Shahpur Jat is well known for shopping. But have you ever tried one of the cafes there? My recent experience says that Cravity Cafe is a place to be. You’ll really enjoy the bright and subtle ambience and even the food is great! I recently went there with my friends and dried their dim sums. Trust me you’ll fall in love with them. Cause the dim sums just melt in your mouth. Chicken in chilli oil dim sum is a must try and you can also try their chilli chicken!
Looking For Good Dim Sums & Wok? Then This Is The Place To Be
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They should definitely play some music.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Cravity Cafe
