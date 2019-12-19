Looking For Good Dim Sums & Wok? Then This Is The Place To Be

Shahpur Jat is well known for shopping. But have you ever tried one of the cafes there? My recent experience says that Cravity Cafe is a place to be. You’ll really enjoy the bright and subtle ambience and even the food is great! I recently went there with my friends and dried their dim sums. Trust me you’ll fall in love with them. Cause the dim sums just melt in your mouth. Chicken in chilli oil dim sum is a must try and you can also try their chilli chicken!