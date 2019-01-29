Looking For Some Good Thai Food? Then This Is The Place To Be!

Sangam Courtyard, RK Puram has a good set of restaurants catering to its visitors. One such restaurant at Sangam Courtyard is Ziu which offers a range of exclusive and exquisite Thai food to pamper your taste buds. The restaurant has a very calm ambience and the service is excellent. The food here is of course very good. To start off your meal, you should have the Tom Kha Soup, which is a mildly spicy and sour coconut milk soup flavoured with galangal and lemon juice. The Som Tam salad here is done in a very different way with crispy air fried green papaya, freshly pounded roasted peanuts and spicy bird's eye chilli lime dressing. A few dishes that I found to be really interesting were the Kanom Krok and Ebi Tempura Sushi. The former is coconut creme brulee filled with wok sauteed shredded chicken, galangal, kaffir lime leaves in tom kha and chilli jam dressing. In the main course, there is, of course, a nice selection of Thai dishes including a Thai Curry which is to die for and don't miss out on the Gai Ob Phukao Fai which is live flambe volcano chicken with nam jim sauce. If you're a dessert lover, please do try their Homemade Coconut Ice Cream with jaggery.