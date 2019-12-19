Looking For Staycation? Book Your Stay At This Cozy Resort Now!

We’re all are always caught up in our nine-to-five hustle bustle city life that we often forget to relax and enjoy nature’s beauty. And whenever we have off for a day or two we all have plans to escape to someplace gorgeous, away from Delhi’s pollution. So, here we have an amazing resort not too far away which will give green landscapes and beautiful water bodies with appealing surroundings. The Westin Resort in Sohna is located on 45 acres of lush green land. This property has an indoor spa and an outdoor pool, this 5-star resort facility. You also get free parking is available, and free Wi-Fi is provided in public areas. The Resorts is a 40-minute drive from Gurgaon Central Business District and an hour's drive from New Delhi International Airport. The villas here offer unmatched comfort and convenience. Currently, four types of villas are available in this resort, namely; Premier Rooms, Premier Villas, Luxury and Presidential Villas. Each one of them offers an opulent range of services. This place is perfect for a weekend gateway with family and also for a team off-site to escape from hectic routine life. Go check this place out, with beautiful ambience, pack your bags and GO!