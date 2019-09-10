Looking For Sushi Places? Head To Youmee For Some Authentic Sushi

It's not always that you get a chance to try new places and dishes without doing any research about it. But when you get it, you shouldn't let it go. I got one such opportunity of visiting Youmee in G. K - II to attend a meet. Youmee is a fine dining restaurant with a very good ambience that gives you a feel of the cuisines it serves. The restaurant serves wide options for Sushi and Dimsums. They also offer specialities like Ramen, Bao and Robata. They had delicious mocktails as well as cocktails. Tried their Asian Swirl and Thunder Lemongrass and mint mocktails. Loved the citrus tinge in the Asian Swirl. Moving on to the food. The most awaited dish for me was the Sushi as it was my first time and I was not at all disappointed. The veg cut roll sushi was a total change to the palate while chicken sushi had nice crusty tempura sprinkles on top. The dim sums were equally good in taste as well as presentation. My personal liking was for the Chicken Chilli Vinegar Dimsums. For the main course, the restaurant served the usuals like Steamed Rice, Sticky Rice and Noodles. Sticky rice could have been better while noodles was a good serve. Although missing some of the specialities like Ramens and Bao but there's always a next time when your first experience is good. Service was great with orders timely served and heed paid to special requests. Overall it was a splendid dinner session with Japanese cuisine from Youmee.