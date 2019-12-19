Looking For Churros? Carpe Dayum Is The Place For You

The crazy range of Churros available in Carpe Dayum with even more crazy prices is what makes it a fabulous joint in Hudson Lane. Churros are something which is not available everywhere even in the capital city. Dayum is the place to head to if your sugar pangs are troubling you! The tiny cafe with pretty interiors opposite Phonebooth cafe is a gem for the lovers of Churros and ice creams. You can enjoy a maddening range of Churros ranging from the Classic Cinnamon one to the one laden with flavours. Guess what? Any of it is below 200 bucks! A 100 bucks for the Churros and delicious toppings for minimal charges to choose from, be it Nutella or Maple Syrup! So what are you waiting for? It's time for Carpe Dayum! P.S: The owner was super sweet :)