Loomin’ & Weavin’: Get Your Bridal Fix at Vidhi

If you’re looking for something really special for that big fat wedding {yours or otherwise}, there’s a one-day exhibition at her store on 5th November, where you can get your hands on some of her limited edition collection of woven sarees, lehengas, and yardage.

Keep your credit cards handy is all we’re sayin’.

When: 5th November, 11am – 7pm

Where: J.K. Building, A-2, Local Shopping Centre, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash-II

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony

Contact: +91 9717373000

Follow Vidhi on Facebook here.