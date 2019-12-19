A veteran in the Indian fashion industry, Vidhi Singhania’s eponymous label is a blend of traditional and contemporary wear in handwoven and embroidered Benarasi silks, Kotas, and georgettes.
Loomin’ & Weavin’: Get Your Bridal Fix at Vidhi
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
Shortcut
Revving & reviving
She nurses a special spot in her heart for Indian handloom, the ancient fabric of Kota in particular. She isn’t stuck to the age-old ways though; she uses these ancient Indian fabrics as canvases to create pieces that have a bit of contemporary flair.
Beauty and the bride
At her store you’ll find a whole range of embroidered and handwoven sarees that are casual, corporate, as well as dressy. Her latest editions of sarees and lehengas combine pure gold thread-work, hand painting, motifs, and more, with vibrant hues, to give you a mix of tradition & glamour for the wedding season. Need more to amp up your wedding look? They have pretty potlis and ready-made blouses too.
A bit of an exhibit for you
If you’re looking for something really special for that big fat wedding {yours or otherwise}, there’s a one-day exhibition at her store on 5th November, where you can get your hands on some of her limited edition collection of woven sarees, lehengas, and yardage.
Keep your credit cards handy is all we’re sayin’.
When: 5th November, 11am – 7pm
Where: J.K. Building, A-2, Local Shopping Centre, Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash-II
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony
Contact: +91 9717373000
Follow Vidhi on Facebook here.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
Comments (0)