Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet

French patisserie, L’Opera, has opened it’s third outlet in G-Town and we can’t get enough! Situated in the plush Two Horizon Center, the cafe calls out to hungry passers-by with their freshly-baked bread, tarts and coffee.

This L’Opera outlet boasts of an all-new French menu – to celebrate five years of delicious baked goods in Delhi NCR. The menu is a mix of house-bread sandwiches, dressed salads and quiches as well as classic bakery and pastry products. We recommend getting a box of their macarons – famous all over Delhi and Gurgaon.

Sit down at this elegant Salon de thé and choose from their selection of aromatic teas and unique infusions. A cup of tea would pair well with a soft, buttery croissant – don’t forget to bring a book!

Like everybody else, they’re also gearing up for the festive season, so they’ve also put together an exquisite collection of gift baskets called ‘La Boite Gourmande’ or a ‘Box of Delights’ that make for fancy-pants gifting options. What’s included? Exquisite biscuits, delish fruit preserves from Himachal Pradesh and fragrant teas from all over the country. It’s definitely an upgrade from the usual box of dry fruits, we say.