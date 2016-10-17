Feast On L'Opera's Colourful Macarons At Gurgaon's Third Outlet

Bakeries

L'Opera

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

French patisserie, L’Opera, has opened it’s third outlet in G-Town and we can’t get enough! Situated in the plush Two Horizon Center, the cafe calls out to hungry passers-by with their freshly-baked bread, tarts and coffee.

This L’Opera outlet boasts of an all-new French menu – to celebrate five years of delicious baked goods in Delhi NCR. The menu is a mix of house-bread sandwiches, dressed salads and quiches as well as classic bakery and pastry products. We recommend getting a box of their macarons – famous all over Delhi and Gurgaon.

Sit down at this elegant Salon de thé and choose from their selection of aromatic teas and unique infusions. A cup of tea would pair well with a soft, buttery croissant – don’t forget to bring a book!

Like everybody else, they’re also gearing up for the festive season, so they’ve also put together an exquisite collection of gift baskets called ‘La Boite Gourmande’ or a ‘Box of Delights’ that make for fancy-pants gifting options. What’s included? Exquisite biscuits, delish fruit preserves from Himachal Pradesh and fragrant teas from all over the country. It’s definitely an upgrade from the usual box of dry fruits, we say.

Other Outlets

L'Opera

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, 308-A, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

L'Opera

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
4.4

9-A, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

L'Opera

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.3

5-B, Khan Market, New Delhi

L’Opera

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.1

Select Citywalk, Ground Floor, G-47, Saket, New Delhi

L'Opera

DLF Phase - 4, delhi
4.5

SG-22, Ground Floor, Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

L'Opera

Nehru Place, New Delhi
4.3

Epicuria Food Mall, S-5, Nehru Place, New Delhi

L'Opera Salon De The

Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

Bikaner House, Near India Gate, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

