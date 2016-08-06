Butter Chicken Lovin' At Lord Of The Drinks Chamber

Considering the restaurant is in Rajouri Garden, a place which is high on Punjabi culture, this place strikes just the right chord. While the menu offers world cuisine with some of the best cocktail options, it is the dedicated butter chicken section on the menu that really wins everything.

Garlic Dipped Croutons Butter Chicken Fondue, Baked Butter Chicken Penne and Butter Chicken Sliders are just some of the offerings here which are perfect options for all the Punjabi foodies in the area. Two other things we really liked from the food menu were the Spanish Pizza and the Gilafi Mutton Seekh Anda Parantha.

For those bored with the classic cocktails available everywhere, the Adams LIIT and the Mango & Chilli Margarita make for some great potent picks.