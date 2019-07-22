This Cute Little Cafe's Dishes Are All About Cheese

Shake-eat-up has now become one of my favourite places in GTB Nagar. Comfy and soothing ambience with a great variety of food. Had BBQ Fries pizza: It was cheesy and bbq taste was amazing. cheese bomb burger or I would say burger in cheese: Cheesy and heavy that one is more than enough for a person. It was a double patty burger overloaded with fries and over flooded with cheese sauce. Cheesewell sandwich again was so heavy and cheesy. Tripple layered sandwich with baked cheese top. Barrraaahhh Platter was my favourite: Large bbq chicken pizza slice, garlic noodles, chicken Manchurian, chicken momos and nachos. Waffle bomb was a complete delight. A multilayered waffle structure with Nutella, Oreos, and red velvet cake. Chocolate chaat: Chocolate ice cream, brownie, Oreos and KitKat all in heaps of chocolate. Overall I would say complete food heaven, very economical and completely worth it.