Love All Things Artsy? Drop By This Store For Pretty Handicraft Home Decor!

I found this place in Palam Vihar, who kept handicrafts stuff. Products are really good which includes handbags, jholas, utility kits, cushion covers, cotton kurtas and many more. And everything is made of fabric which is good for the long term. They Focused on detailing every inch of the store and paid attention towards the visibility. Laptop bags are really bright and trendy. The best part is they can customise your preferences if there are any get together or return gifts if you’re looking for(depends on quantities and availability of time).