At the end of the day, removing your makeup and cleansing your face seems a bit tiring, hence I always opted for a micellar water makeup remover which was super easy. But it robbed my skin of all the moisture. So I came across this steam balm makeup remover from Dot & Key which is good, especially if you use a hot towel to wipe it off after applying the balm. My face feels so supple and good. A "must buy" if you are looking for healthy skin before hitting the bed. Also, I use their Skin awakening moisture boost serum ✔️ I've been using the serum for some time now. I was hesitant about using it first as I have extremely sensitive skin but I'm glad this worked and how. It's so refreshing and gives me a plum skin every morning. Recommending everyone out there to use it as it also comes with the goodness of Vitamin C, which is excellent for your morning skincare ritual.
Awesome Organic Products With The Cutest Packaging
