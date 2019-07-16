Awesome Organic Products With The Cutest Packaging

At the end of the day, removing your makeup and cleansing your face seems a bit tiring, hence I always opted for a micellar water makeup remover which was super easy. But it robbed my skin of all the moisture. So I came across this steam balm makeup remover from Dot & Key which is good, especially if you use a hot towel to wipe it off after applying the balm. My face feels so supple and good. A "must buy" if you are looking for healthy skin before hitting the bed. Also, I use their Skin awakening moisture boost serum ✔️ I've been using the serum for some time now. I was hesitant about using it first as I have extremely sensitive skin but I'm glad this worked and how. It's so refreshing and gives me a plum skin every morning. Recommending everyone out there to use it as it also comes with the goodness of Vitamin C, which is excellent for your morning skincare ritual.