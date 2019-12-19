Drop By This Joint For Burgers, Fries, Shakes & More

Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Xpress

New Delhi, Delhi
1042, Near Batra Cinema, Main Road, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Burger Express, a small outlet in Mukherjee Nagar opposite Batra cinema, is one of the best places to have a burger at an affordable price. I ordered the veg aloo tikki supreme burger, and it was yummy. The menu offers a variety of dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. They serve fries, wraps, and shakes too.

If they improve the presentation of the burgers.

Under INR 500

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

