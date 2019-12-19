Burger Express, a small outlet in Mukherjee Nagar opposite Batra cinema, is one of the best places to have a burger at an affordable price. I ordered the veg aloo tikki supreme burger, and it was yummy. The menu offers a variety of dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. They serve fries, wraps, and shakes too.
Drop By This Joint For Burgers, Fries, Shakes & More
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
If they improve the presentation of the burgers.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Comments (0)