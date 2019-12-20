Get Your Daily Evening Dose Of Football At The Football Link

The Football link solely works to promote football culture in the country. With their regular programs inculcating skills that enhance the player’s game, they engage young people through various football-related activities and regular match screenings.

Having originally started in a small space, The Football Link has come a long way. They even have the F-Zone Arena now; a technology-assisted sports academy with dual AstroTurfs, along with sun-proof shade nets and floodlights for those late night games.