Momos, Chilli Potatoes & Spring Roll, This Little Cafe Is Heaven For Chinese Lovers!

Keshava: Great food and place to enjoy with your friends. It reminds me of those school days when I used to enjoy Chilli potatoes and Momos after tuition. I tried Fried momos and Chili potato and Spring roll. The taste is superb and so are the flavours. They use quality products to produce their meals and they really work upon their presentation to distinguish their products. They serve really well, that is, the time within which they serve their orders, and the quantity. Overall the experience has been great there and it's worth giving a try.