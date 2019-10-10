Love Pizza & Pastas, Visit This Quaint Victorian Styled Cafe In East Delhi

I was surprised to discover this quaint little cafe near my house. The decor of Cafe Wink is made on the lines of a traditional Victorian cafe. A very cosy and stylish feel to the place. And clean and well maintained. Another novelty was after being seated to be offered a disinfectant gel for hands. Such a great idea! The service staff also deserves a mention as they were friendly, polite, in nice uniforms, efficient in serving and clearing, just really gave a nice feel. The menu consists mainly of Italian and Continental fare with touches of Indian like the Chicken keema pav or Paneer pav and the non-veg BBQ Tikka lasagna. Pizza and Pasta are favourites here at pocket-friendly rates. I ordered the Virgin mojito, keema pav, 3 cheese al Forno pasta, Chicken Insalata mista salad. Everything was really nice, my favourite was the mojito and the keema pav. A place to go and chill out, catch up with friends, or just ordered take away.