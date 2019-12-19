Love South Indian Food? Must Check Out This Place In Chhatarpur

It was when I heard Soothing classical South Indian music that made me walk into this small authentic south Indian place, which was decorated with quirky food quotes. Food traditionally served on a steel plate often covered with a fresh banana leaf is an eye-catcher. Shree Nivedhyam will serve you with a bright smile on their face. Cheerful and quick service! Every day they put some special dish on the board. It is worth trying! Some food highlights:- Tadka idlis a fusion to South Indian idlis will awaken your taste buds. ScrumptiousTomato rice served with sabuddana papad. Filter coffee tastes like authentic south Indian kaapi. Refreshing Sweet lime water is a throwback to your childhood summer days! While taking a bite of Medu vada you will feel its both crisp and soft at the same time.