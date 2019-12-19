This Small Eatery Serves Delectable Soya Chaap & Amritsari Nutri Kulcha

Delivery Services

SFC

Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi
Shop 20, Anshul Plaza Market, Opp. Gufa Mandir, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

This place serves an amazing kulcha and nutri combo for INR 110, and it's worth every penny. And not just that, they also offer a variety of soya chaap here, they have stuffed chaap too. The service is good, and they don't compromise on the hygiene either. Overall, it's an amazing place to beat those hunger pangs.

Under INR 500

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

