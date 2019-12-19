This place serves an amazing kulcha and nutri combo for INR 110, and it's worth every penny. And not just that, they also offer a variety of soya chaap here, they have stuffed chaap too. The service is good, and they don't compromise on the hygiene either. Overall, it's an amazing place to beat those hunger pangs.
This Small Eatery Serves Delectable Soya Chaap & Amritsari Nutri Kulcha
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: ADARSH NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: ADARSH NAGAR
Comments (0)