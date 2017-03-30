Love Sushi? Head to Pa Pa Ya For One Of The Best Sushi Rolls In Town

Casual Dining

Pa Pa Ya

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, Level 4, A-3, Saket, New Delhi

Do make a reservation before visiting.

This place is the perfect modern Asian bistro and tapas bar! I love the way they've mixed culinary art with taste.

Do try their sushi matrix and the laksa. Both are delicious and are visually very appealing, so keep your Instagram ready.

