Are you someone who loves hopping on new restaurants and trying new cuiythrn, head to this Brand New Restaurant and taste Vietnamese food. With a whole new colour palette this restaurant gives us a fresh vibe. This elegant eatery is filled with a pretty wall, colourful decor and spacious room this place will give you Insta-worthy picture. Viet: nom has an authentic taste of Vietnam and serves drool-worthy dishes which are soul-satisfying dishes like Ginger Chicken, Hot Bowl, Crispy Tofu and Chicken Mango Curry are must have. And after filling your hunger pangs they have traditional desserts like Yoghurt Parfait, Espresso Panna Cotta and Pear Jewel with mango are the best way to end your meal. Also, a king-size meal taste best with refreshing signature drinks like Song Hong Delta, Red River Martini, Highland Tay are to name a few. So skip your regular lunch and grab a seat in this restaurant
Love Trying New Cuisine? Check Out This Newly Opened Vietnamese Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae.
