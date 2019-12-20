Parking is available and the staff is considerate and nice. If you need a change from your regular salon, and at better prices, this is the place to go.
Great Deals, Polite Staff And Cleanliness Make Socialite Salon In Gurgaon My Go-To
Salons
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
I wish they would play some Hindi music as well!
I went to this salon last week for a facial and haircut. Their customer service is what is truly outstanding. The decor is beautiful and well-thought out. Not too bright and gaudy, this salon is clean, well-maintained, and offers great health and beauty services.
They have great stylists and even better deals.
