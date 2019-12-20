Great Deals, Polite Staff And Cleanliness Make Socialite Salon In Gurgaon My Go-To

img-gallery-featured
Salons

Socialite Unisex Salon

Sector 53, delhi
4.0

F-16, 1st Floor, Central Plaza Mall, Parsvnath Exotica, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Great For

Pro-tip

Parking is available and the staff is considerate and nice. If you need a change from your regular salon, and at better prices, this is the place to go.

What could be better?

I wish they would play some Hindi music as well!

I liked

I went to this salon last week for a facial and haircut. Their customer service is what is truly outstanding. The decor is beautiful and well-thought out. Not too bright and gaudy, this salon is clean, well-maintained, and offers great health and beauty services.

More info

They have great stylists and even better deals.

Salons

Socialite Unisex Salon

Sector 53, delhi
4.0

F-16, 1st Floor, Central Plaza Mall, Parsvnath Exotica, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon

image-map-default