Lovely Jewellery in Janpath is great if you like your jewellery chunk-y and loud—I'm talking DJ Roomba loud. This store, tucked away amongst a hundred similar-looking ones on the main strip of Janpath market, houses mostly typical jewellery, with some really fun statement pieces hiding in the mix. To give you a sense of the store and what kind of accessories it carries, you're likely to find giant beaded necklaces in pop hues, temple jewellery (costume, of course), traditional beaded jhumkis, brightly-coloured tassel earrings, oxidised silver layered necklaces and chokers, bejewelled (and non-bejewelled) oxidised silver cuffs, coinwork jewellery and so on. You'll also find a random smattering of statuettes and idols, as well as a small selection of vibrant clutches. Again, to reiterate, you'll love the vibe of this place only if you like chunky and statement things.
Hit Up This Jewellery Store In Janpath For Chunky Statement Pieces
Honestly, everything is very young and college-y. If you're looking for anything on the subtle, understated side, you won't find a lot of options.
Under ₹500
