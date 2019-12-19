Hit Up This Jewellery Store In Janpath For Chunky Statement Pieces

Lovely Jewellery in Janpath is great if you like your jewellery chunk-y and loud—I'm talking DJ Roomba loud. This store, tucked away amongst a hundred similar-looking ones on the main strip of Janpath market, houses mostly typical jewellery, with some really fun statement pieces hiding in the mix. To give you a sense of the store and what kind of accessories it carries, you're likely to find giant beaded necklaces in pop hues, temple jewellery (costume, of course), traditional beaded jhumkis, brightly-coloured tassel earrings, oxidised silver layered necklaces and chokers, bejewelled (and non-bejewelled) oxidised silver cuffs, coinwork jewellery and so on. You'll also find a random smattering of statuettes and idols, as well as a small selection of vibrant clutches. Again, to reiterate, you'll love the vibe of this place only if you like chunky and statement things.