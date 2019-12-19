Drop By Qbic Cafe For Some Amazing North Indian Delicacies

Cafes

Qbic Cafe

Patel Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1/6, Ground Floor, Pillar 178, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi

Food, service and ambience make a place awesome and it's the best place to dine. One of my favourite restaurants is Qbic. Starting from food, they have a huge variety of food items to choose from, North Indian, Chinese and Italian are some of the cuisines they serve. -Their Spicy Paneer Pizza is a must-try pizza. It has spicy paneer chunks with totally loaded cheese over thin crust and is a pleasure to the taste buds. -Tandoori Dimsums are good too. -Kadai Soya Chaap is another option you can order and is on a level above from good. They have a good variety of Freak shakes and Choco Freakshake is again a must-try here. Staff is good and service is quick. The ambience is awesome. Decent sitting area with great interiors. Overall a great place to go.

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

