Baani Square‘s latest addition, Lub Lub Lebanese is a small bright place with a small bright menu offering shawarma, salads, falafel and lots of hummus.
Lub Lub Lebanese: New Shawarma Spot In Town
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Chow Down
Chicken Shawarma, Tabouleh Salad
Sip On
TWISAD, Blueberry Lemonade
Lowdown On The Ambience
The restaurant is on the smaller side with some seven – eight tables spread across the floor, and a tiny corner with three bar stools. The interiors are done up in a happy sunshine yellow with matching chairs and white tables {lest you begin to feel like you’re inside a giant egg yolk}. Basic and comfy.
What's On The Menu?
We started our meal with some drinks – all non-alcoholic. The TWISAD is a wonderful sweet and tangy concoction involving peaches and apricots. For a somewhat less sweet experience, the blueberry lemonade or the fresh mint watermelon drink might be better options – we’re sticking to the lemonade through the summer.
The Tabouleh salad came next, a refreshing concoction of lettuce, bell peppers, olives topped with a few crunchy lavash-like crackers, tossed in a creamy dressing. We liked this very much.
The main course comprised chicken shawarma and falafel shawarma, both of which were expertly rolled with just the right amount of veggies. What really took them to the next level, however, was the accompanying sauces: An excellent hummus, a chilli mayonnaise, mint mayonnaise and Tzatziki. We could eat these on their own, the Nutella way.
We hear the Ras Asfour and lamb shawarma are pretty killer too and intend to try them out soon. The only thing we’d possibly add to their menu is dessert.
So, We're Thinking...
Lub Lub Lebanese is a great place to stop by or order from when you’re looking for a filling yet not-too-expensive quick meal. We’d be happy to have this one more close by.
