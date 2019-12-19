Lub Lub Lebanese: New Shawarma Spot In Town

We started our meal with some drinks – all non-alcoholic. The TWISAD is a wonderful sweet and tangy concoction involving peaches and apricots. For a somewhat less sweet experience, the blueberry lemonade or the fresh mint watermelon drink might be better options – we’re sticking to the lemonade through the summer.

The Tabouleh salad came next, a refreshing concoction of lettuce, bell peppers, olives topped with a few crunchy lavash-like crackers, tossed in a creamy dressing. We liked this very much.

The main course comprised chicken shawarma and falafel shawarma, both of which were expertly rolled with just the right amount of veggies. What really took them to the next level, however, was the accompanying sauces: An excellent hummus, a chilli mayonnaise, mint mayonnaise and Tzatziki. We could eat these on their own, the Nutella way.

We hear the Ras Asfour and lamb shawarma are pretty killer too and intend to try them out soon. The only thing we’d possibly add to their menu is dessert.