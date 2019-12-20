A little-known secret, our favourite Korean go-to Gung, doles out excellent set menus for lunch that give you an authentic culinary experience without burning a hole in your pocket.
Opt For The Set Lunch At Gung The Palace, For Affordable Korean Food
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Shortcut
The Deal
Korean food can get a bit pricey, especially if it’s top-notch quality and super authentic. The weekday lunch here though is like manna for deal seekers, and allows you to savour an elegant afternoon meal, complete with unlimited sides and salads for only INR 499 {plus taxes}.
The deal is simple – you choose a small plate and a big plate {from an option of four choices}, and pair these with as much as you please little treat portions of kimchi, egg soup, sesame potatoes, pickled veggies, delicious egg rolls and crispy pancakes and other surprises that the hostess will bring to you.
Seoul Food
No Korean food outing is complete without the hearty and very comforting Bibimbap, so make sure that is your choice for the large plate. We always scrape the bottom of the stone bowl that this is served in.
For the smaller plate, our vote of confidence goes to the Pajeon – Korean style scallion pancakes that straight hit a home run and are magic with a touch of soy. You could also choose the fried chicken or prawns – sticky and mildly sweet from honey. We suggest you give the Japchae a miss- slippery glass noodles loaded with veggies, but a tad bit too greasy.
End your meal with some Patbingshu {not part of the deal}- which comprises Azuki beans, served with shaved ice, condensed milk and the occasional fresh fruits. Each spoon of this simple and nostalgic icy treat is pure heaven.
The Fine Print
The Gung lunch deal is from 12pm – 3pm, from Mon- Fri. Herbivores and carnivores pay the same!
#LBBTip
Request for your Bibimbap to be topped with a fried egg; it takes it to newer levels of awesomeness.
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
- Nearest Metro Station: BOTANICAL GARDEN
