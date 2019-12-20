Opt For The Set Lunch At Gung The Palace, For Affordable Korean Food

No Korean food outing is complete without the hearty and very comforting Bibimbap, so make sure that is your choice for the large plate. We always scrape the bottom of the stone bowl that this is served in.

For the smaller plate, our vote of confidence goes to the Pajeon – Korean style scallion pancakes that straight hit a home run and are magic with a touch of soy. You could also choose the fried chicken or prawns – sticky and mildly sweet from honey. We suggest you give the Japchae a miss- slippery glass noodles loaded with veggies, but a tad bit too greasy.

End your meal with some Patbingshu {not part of the deal}- which comprises Azuki beans, served with shaved ice, condensed milk and the occasional fresh fruits. Each spoon of this simple and nostalgic icy treat is pure heaven.