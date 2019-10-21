This Stunning Cafe In Mehrauli Is Perfect For A Date Night!

Fine Dining

Bo Tai

Mehrauli, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

6/4, Behind Qutub Minar, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bo Tai was the best place to be with your bae near the Qutub Minar and the place was just beautiful. The experience was so beautiful we just entered there was a wall with wines and after entering we tried avocado carpaccio, crispy lotus stem, chicken dimsum in Thai chilli oil and many more item which were a great choice. I loved the place and would highly recommend!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

