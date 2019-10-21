Bo Tai was the best place to be with your bae near the Qutub Minar and the place was just beautiful. The experience was so beautiful we just entered there was a wall with wines and after entering we tried avocado carpaccio, crispy lotus stem, chicken dimsum in Thai chilli oil and many more item which were a great choice. I loved the place and would highly recommend!
This Stunning Cafe In Mehrauli Is Perfect For A Date Night!
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: QUTAB MINAR
₹3,000+
Bae, Family
