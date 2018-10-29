Pop By Chao Bella For Hunan Chicken With Pineapple & Tomato Fried Rice

Imagine a quiet lunch with your bae or close friends where you just want to chit-chat over some scrumptious dishes. Chao Bella is the ideal place. With enough privacy between tables and also separate areas, this is a place to enjoy a lavish meal and talk your heart out, which is exactly what I did. The speciality here is Italian and Chinese fare, and the restaurant has launched a new menu. We began with some dumplings—seafood, asparagus, and bamboo shoots. The seafood was full of flavours and very soft. I also got to practice eating with chopsticks. But there are forks available should you like to eat with the usual cutlery. The accompanying dips are fresh, and the service cordial. If you like seafood, which I do, then the shrimp ball soup is a must-have. Now that winter is around the corner, this certainly is a must-try during meals. In the Italian fare, the Parma ham and pepperoni pizza with its thin, soft, and freshly made crust is certainly worth a bite. But my vote goes to Hunan Chicken with pineapple and tomato fried rice. I liked the burst of flavours, the soft sauce melting, and the soft chunks of chicken. This is slightly on the chillier side, so the pineapple kind of takes the edge off. We ended the meal with the signature Fondente Al Choccolato or hot chocolate lava cake with ice cream. Please don’t eat a heavy meal before you go, for this is surely the most delectable end to the meal. Should you like cocktails, the place makes good mojitos. There are pasta, more meats, and even salmon on the new menu, but then that's for the next visit.