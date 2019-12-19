Nando's Is Home For Its Popular Flame Grilled Chicken, Drop By Now!

Casual Dining

Nando's

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Malhotra Building, F-29/30-A, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Nando's is known for its signature flame-grilled chicken which is very much customizable and prepared to each customer’s liking. We loved their in-house preparation of the sauces, there are five of them-Hot Peri Peri, Medium Peri-Peri, Garlic Peri Peri, Wild Herb Peri-Peri & XX Hot Peri-Peri. So, we ordered six chicken wings with one regular side(corn cob), it was by far the juiciest chicken I have ever had and it was grilled to perfection. In fact, their chicken cheeseburger that we ordered with fries was unexpectedly good. The English breakfast tea was nice although I was disappointed with the ice tea we ordered. Nandos with its unique preparation style & flavours keeps creating a stir for all the chicken lover & never disappoints.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Other Outlets

Nando's

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3

DLF Promenade Mall, 2nd Floor, 315 & 316, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Nando's

Sector 24, Gurgaon
4.3

Cyber Hub, Shop 12 & 14, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Nando's

Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
4.1

25-UG, North West Avenue Road, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

