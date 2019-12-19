Nando's Is Home For Its Popular Flame Grilled Chicken, Drop By Now!

Nando's is known for its signature flame-grilled chicken which is very much customizable and prepared to each customer’s liking. We loved their in-house preparation of the sauces, there are five of them-Hot Peri Peri, Medium Peri-Peri, Garlic Peri Peri, Wild Herb Peri-Peri & XX Hot Peri-Peri. So, we ordered six chicken wings with one regular side(corn cob), it was by far the juiciest chicken I have ever had and it was grilled to perfection. In fact, their chicken cheeseburger that we ordered with fries was unexpectedly good. The English breakfast tea was nice although I was disappointed with the ice tea we ordered. Nandos with its unique preparation style & flavours keeps creating a stir for all the chicken lover & never disappoints.