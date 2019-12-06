Lush Green Cafe Residing In The Heart Of The City!

Cafes

Diggin

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Santushti Shopping Complex, 10, Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

Here's another insta-worthy cafe located in the southern part of the city. At first glance, Diggin appears breath-taking with green ambience and flora bringing out the best at this place. However, don't be surprised if you're asked to wait for a while. When it comes to the food, diggin' never disappoints anybody. From huge mouth-watering pizzas to delicious smoothies blended with love, the place will definitely make you crave for more. Overall, this cafe possesses the potential to transform your mundane evenings into an astonishing one.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

Other Outlets

Diggin

Anand Lok, New Delhi

Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Gargi College, Anand Lok, New Delhi

