Here's another insta-worthy cafe located in the southern part of the city. At first glance, Diggin appears breath-taking with green ambience and flora bringing out the best at this place. However, don't be surprised if you're asked to wait for a while. When it comes to the food, diggin' never disappoints anybody. From huge mouth-watering pizzas to delicious smoothies blended with love, the place will definitely make you crave for more. Overall, this cafe possesses the potential to transform your mundane evenings into an astonishing one.
Lush Green Cafe Residing In The Heart Of The City!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family
Also On Diggin
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)