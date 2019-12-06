Lush Green Cafe Residing In The Heart Of The City!

Here's another insta-worthy cafe located in the southern part of the city. At first glance, Diggin appears breath-taking with green ambience and flora bringing out the best at this place. However, don't be surprised if you're asked to wait for a while. When it comes to the food, diggin' never disappoints anybody. From huge mouth-watering pizzas to delicious smoothies blended with love, the place will definitely make you crave for more. Overall, this cafe possesses the potential to transform your mundane evenings into an astonishing one.