You’re never fully dressed without perfume. Monsoons tend to dampen the beloved scents we spray on every morning, leaving us feeling dull and smelly after just a few hours of stepping out. Splurge on these long-lasting {and seductive} perfumes that we picked out for you to help you get going this monsoon.

One tip—before purchasing any perfume, get a sample size of the same and see if it works for you. Perfumes tend to oxidise, so you’d want to check the staying power of it.