Maa Chaat: A Vintage Food Truck Serving Delicious Golgappas

Even though pakoras remain a monsoon favourite, golgappas and a plate of aloo tikki can lift your spirits on an overcast day quite wonderfully.

We ordered a plate of each and, can we just say, Maa Chaat gives some of Delhi’s most loved golgappas a run for their money. They’re slightly larger, the paani is a bit sweeter and the aloo filling is yummy. A plate has five suji golgappas that make for a satisfying appetiser.

The aloo tikki, doused in dahi and red and green chutney, warmed us up and we’ll be back for them again, as soon as winter makes its presence felt.