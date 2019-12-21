Make Christmas Special Macramé Wreaths At This Fun Workshop

Let's welcome Christmas time with something handmade and beautiful decor on our doors! Add a personal touch to your gorgeous home this Christmas with Macramé.
Macramé as an art, is an unrestricted expression of creativity and by adding a Christmas theme to it, you can turn any of your creations into a masterpiece. Learn how to make a gorgeous handmade wreath with this craft of knotting. In this workshop, you get to learn 3 different techniques of knotting. You can also take the end product home. Let's spread the magic of Christmas!
Don’t miss this chance to have a guaranteed good time, make new friends, and to learn a new craft!
Inclusions:
- Macramé Kit with a wooden/metal ring & Macramé cords (colours - red and white)
- Snacks and a beverage
Comments (0)