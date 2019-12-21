Make Christmas Special Macramé Wreaths At This Fun Workshop

Hosted By Nishi Sri
Macramé Wreath Workshop - Christmas Special

₹ 1250 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Studio Pepperfry

Address: D-14, 2nd Floor, Above Croma Retail, South Extension 2, New Delhi

What's Happening?

Let's welcome Christmas time with something handmade and beautiful decor on our doors! Add a personal touch to your gorgeous home this Christmas with Macramé.

Macramé as an art, is an unrestricted expression of creativity and by adding a Christmas theme to it, you can turn any of your creations into a masterpiece. Learn how to make a gorgeous handmade wreath with this craft of knotting. In this workshop, you get to learn 3 different techniques of knotting. You can also take the end product home. Let's spread the magic of Christmas!

Don’t miss this chance to have a guaranteed good time, make new friends, and to learn a new craft!

Inclusions:

- Macramé Kit with a wooden/metal ring & Macramé cords (colours - red and white)

- Snacks and a beverage

How’s the venue?

Venue for the event is Studio Pepperfry in South Ex, Delhi

Make a note

Date: Saturday, December 21

Time: 2 pm -5 pm

Venue: Studio Pepperfry, South Extension 2, New Delhi

Price: INR 1,250/-

(Includes all art material)

**Limited seats available

Price

₹1250 upwards
