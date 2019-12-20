Get Your Perfect Workout Regime Going At Madfit Personal Training Studio

I went for a few trial classes the week Madfit opened {two trials are free for anyone who needs them} and while I completely sucked due to my appalling levels of ‘unfitness’ – I genuinely wanted to go back and try again.

This is the whole package – a new regime every day, an incredible lead coach who pushes you to do better, personalised attention from the additional coaches {typically 1:2 coach- student ratio}, a weekly diet plan from the in-house nutritionist, and an overall approach that believes in educating every individual about their actions.

No two days are the same – It’s {only} been three weeks but I feel {a tad bit} fitter, more energetic, and much happier!