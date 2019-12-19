Madhurima is a Bangalore-based designer with a well-made, affordable line of western wear. She uses interesting fabrics with minimal details and her cuts are clean and fuss-free, making for great work as well as casual wear.
Madhurima Bhattacharjee’s Customised Clothes Are Meant For Ladies Of All Sizes
Clothing Stores
- Available on LBB Shop
The Scoop
Who Is It Best For?
Madhurima only designs clothes for women, as of now. She uses bold, quirky colours and fabrics, but her cuts are simple and minimalistic.
How Was My Experience?
Madhurima is friendly, communicative, and open to suggestions. The great thing is, she is very amiable and readily customises clothes for curvier and plus-sized ladies. It helps that her collection is very contained rather than huge and overwhelming.
An added bonus is that she’s an animal lover and uses a part of her earnings to support animal shelters.
Also On Madhurima Bhattacharjee
Clothing Stores
- Available on LBB Shop
Comments (0)