Serving homely, fresh and mouth-watering Bengali food, Madly Bangalee is a quirky restaurant in CR Park that has our heart.
Madly Bangalee For The Hungry Probashis
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
Macher Dimer Bora, Chicken Ala-kiev
Winning For
The wall art is the first thing you notice here, and it really adds to the quirk of the restaurant. Though this place wins the biggest when it comes to their food.
Sketched Up
The beautifully sketched-up walls make for a good contrast to the otherwise dull market area, and the comfortable seating and huge glass windows {that let in a lot of light during the day} make for a great dining experience.
Maachh And More
This restaurant is the perfect pick for all the Probashis in town. There are a lot of options for Bengali food in the city, but this one is a hit when it comes to homely and fresh preparations. We tried a few of their famous dishes and absolutely loved each one of them.
While the Macher Dimer Bora, Chicken Ala-Kiev and Luchi Mangsho reign over the others, the first class Railway Mutton Curry and Wajid Ali Shah Murg Biryani are worth a try, too.
From rolls to street delicacies and Raj-inspired dishes, this place has a lot to offer, and it is their unique flavours and preparation that will keep you coming back.
So, We’re Thinking…
If you miss the traditional home-cooked Bengali meal, then this place is worth a visit. The servers are polite; if you’re unaware of what the dishes are like, they’re happily to explain and also help you choose.
