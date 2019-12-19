Madly Bangalee For The Hungry Probashis

This restaurant is the perfect pick for all the Probashis in town. There are a lot of options for Bengali food in the city, but this one is a hit when it comes to homely and fresh preparations. We tried a few of their famous dishes and absolutely loved each one of them.

While the Macher Dimer Bora, Chicken Ala-Kiev and Luchi Mangsho reign over the others, the first class Railway Mutton Curry and Wajid Ali Shah Murg Biryani are worth a try, too.

From rolls to street delicacies and Raj-inspired dishes, this place has a lot to offer, and it is their unique flavours and preparation that will keep you coming back.