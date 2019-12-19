Madras Cafe for a Quick Dosa Fix & Strong Filter Kaapi

No south Indian kitchen functions without a good stock of rice dishes, and Madras Café is no exception. They’ve got Lemon Rice, Tomato Rice, Coconut Rice, Sambhar Rice, Rasam Rice and a special Pongal Rice on Sundays.

Other options include the thali {this consists of puris, sambhar, rasam, vegetables and curd}, uthappams in different flavours {tomato, coconut, onion etc} and of course, idlis. Special shoutout to their Dahi Idli, which makes for a great evening snack – this is, however, on the sweeter side, don’t be expecting any masala here.

All in all, Madras Café does a great job of satiating any south Indian food cravings you may be harbouring. And no meal here is complete without their stellar Filter Coffee, which is chock full of flavour and aroma.

Slink in for a quick bite this evening?

P.S. They also offer catering services, complete with live stations, so you may want to call them over for your next get-together.

Contact: 011 26568176, 011 26518822

Timings: 11am – 11pm