Madras Café occupies a not-very-prominent position in the busy Green Park Market. The small no-frills café has basic seating and offers a range of delish south Indian fare including dosas, idlis, uthappams and more.
Madras Cafe for a Quick Dosa Fix & Strong Filter Kaapi
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Shortcut
Eat
Dahi Idli, Coconut Masala Dosa
Drink
Filter Kaapi, Rasam
Winning
For their polite, helpful, quick staff, and catering services
Dosa Doses
One of the main attractions, as is the case with most south Indian joints is their selection of dosas. Choose from Paper Plain, Masala, Mysore Butter, Paneer, Onion and our favourite, Coconut Masala. With delish bits of spiced potato and coconut shavings blended in, and a crispy outer layer, they win our hearts {and tummies} over every time.
Rice and Spice
No south Indian kitchen functions without a good stock of rice dishes, and Madras Café is no exception. They’ve got Lemon Rice, Tomato Rice, Coconut Rice, Sambhar Rice, Rasam Rice and a special Pongal Rice on Sundays.
Other options include the thali {this consists of puris, sambhar, rasam, vegetables and curd}, uthappams in different flavours {tomato, coconut, onion etc} and of course, idlis. Special shoutout to their Dahi Idli, which makes for a great evening snack – this is, however, on the sweeter side, don’t be expecting any masala here.
All in all, Madras Café does a great job of satiating any south Indian food cravings you may be harbouring. And no meal here is complete without their stellar Filter Coffee, which is chock full of flavour and aroma.
Slink in for a quick bite this evening?
P.S. They also offer catering services, complete with live stations, so you may want to call them over for your next get-together.
Contact: 011 26568176, 011 26518822
Timings: 11am – 11pm
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)