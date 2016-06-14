Madsam Tinzin is an Indo-western brand for contemporary Indian-wear. It emerged out of the collective vision of four friends, and has recently introduced their Brok-pa Spring Summer collection.
Madsam Tinzin’s Monochrome & Exotic Ladakhi Couture
- Upwards: ₹ 50000
- Available Online
Shortcut
Ladakhi Culture And Couture
Claiming to be the last pure Aryan race, Brokpa is a 2,000-people-strong community from Ladakh. After traveling to Dah-Hanu, sourcing the silver from Leh markets and staying with the Brokpas for a week, Madsam Tinzin came up with this collection inspired by tribal culture, all of which could be quite easily worn in any setting. They immerse you in Ladakhi history and culture through their Spring Summer collection, paying homage to the community’s harvest festival.
We love the understated embroidery and contemporary silhouettes wrapped in whites, and if you’re into intricate embroidery, all of the embroidered pieces carry an essence of the traditional style of the Brokpas.
Alexander’s Army-Inspired
They have recreated the Nambhu fabric with Chanderi and Bamberg linen using a flurry of colours on a monochrome base. Expect lots of patchwork and cording, and maybe even a Greek connection. Some of the accessories are quite gorgeous, be it the Shok-lo {big orange flower} clips or silver buttons and armoured yokes.
Brok-pa 1 would be our pick for its shape and organza over-garment, plus the front drape flatters any body type, so we’re pretty much bowled over by this one.
Where: 5K/2 Ground Floor, Near BSES Power House, Shahpur Jat
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas
Price: INR 14,500 – INR 42,000
Timings: 11am – 7pm
Contact: 011 26491011
Follow their Facebook page here.
- Upwards: ₹ 50000
- Available Online
Comments (0)