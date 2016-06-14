Madsam Tinzin’s Monochrome & Exotic Ladakhi Couture

Claiming to be the last pure Aryan race, Brokpa is a 2,000-people-strong community from Ladakh. After traveling to Dah-Hanu, sourcing the silver from Leh markets and staying with the Brokpas for a week, Madsam Tinzin came up with this collection inspired by tribal culture, all of which could be quite easily worn in any setting. They immerse you in Ladakhi history and culture through their Spring Summer collection, paying homage to the community’s harvest festival.

We love the understated embroidery and contemporary silhouettes wrapped in whites, and if you’re into intricate embroidery, all of the embroidered pieces carry an essence of the traditional style of the Brokpas.