A relatively new kid on the block, Magadh and Awadh in Sector 29, Gurgaon is bringing Lucknowi and Bihari food to the fore. We’re talking about platters of litti chokha, tikkas, kebabs and biryanis.
Magadh And Awadh Is Rekindling Our Love For Litti Chokha
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Shortcut
Chow Down
Litti With Mutton/Baingan Chokha, Murgh Malai Tikka, Rasia
Sip On
Sattu, Mattha
Winning For
The small wall of fame celebrating prominent figures from Lucknow and Bihar {we spotted Bismillah Khan and Dashrath Manji-the mountain man among many others}. And for the well-balanced tasty food, of course.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Magadh And Awadh is located away from the main Sector 29 market, right next to the petrol pump beside the IFFCO Chowk metro station. It takes a little bit of searching, but if you’re familiar with California Boulevard, you’ll know where to head.
The restaurant itself spans three floors and is done up in different shades of scarlet and yellow offset by dull gold and black; reminiscent of the family restaurants you probably frequented while growing up in the 90s. Except the basement, which pays tribute to Bhojpuri cinema with images of popular movies adorning the little stage {get ready for some live music, y’all}.
What's On The Menu?
Just in case our headline didn’t tip you off, the most popular pick here is the litti chokha and for good reason. Served with three kinds of chokha {baingan, aloo and tomato}, the litti is made the traditional way, on coal fire. The result is a round crispy concoction full to the brim with a sattu {powdered chickpea} filling.
If you like your meat, ordering the litti with mutton would be the best thing you could do to yourself here. We’d recommend ditching the cutlery and eating with your hands for best results.
Other highlights on the menu include the Murg Malai tikka, the Sarson Machhli {beware of the bones}, the Singhara Chaat and the canapés. And although we didn’t try it, it might be worth your while to try some of the Lucknowi kebabs {we’re lusting after the galouti}.
Whereas each meal here begins with a welcome sattu drink, we’re liking the mattha to wash down all the spice and meat. End with the jaggery and sugarcane-infused Rasia. Yum.
So, We're Thinking...
Magadh and Awadh is the ideal destination for a family meal when you really want to stuff yourself with some yummy regional delights. The portions are pretty generous too, and work well for sharing purposes.
P.S.: They’re still working on acquiring a liquor license but once they get it, the bar in the basement is where you’ll find us on a rainy day.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)