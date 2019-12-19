Just in case our headline didn’t tip you off, the most popular pick here is the litti chokha and for good reason. Served with three kinds of chokha {baingan, aloo and tomato}, the litti is made the traditional way, on coal fire. The result is a round crispy concoction full to the brim with a sattu {powdered chickpea} filling.

If you like your meat, ordering the litti with mutton would be the best thing you could do to yourself here. We’d recommend ditching the cutlery and eating with your hands for best results.

Other highlights on the menu include the Murg Malai tikka, the Sarson Machhli {beware of the bones}, the Singhara Chaat and the canapés. And although we didn’t try it, it might be worth your while to try some of the Lucknowi kebabs {we’re lusting after the galouti}.

Whereas each meal here begins with a welcome sattu drink, we’re liking the mattha to wash down all the spice and meat. End with the jaggery and sugarcane-infused Rasia. Yum.